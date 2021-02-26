Combined Ilkka Herola made a daring decision that stood out in hose skiing: “Äijä was quite a boss”

Ilkka Herola went to the ski section with a new pair of skis, which worked great in the race. Combined maintenance manager Pekka Kemppi praises the performance of the silver medalist.

Finland the team atmosphere rose to the ceiling when Ilkka Herola won World Cup silver. Herola acted from 13th to second with unparalleled skiing. The Finn clocked the fastest time of the day on the track, more than 15 seconds apart from everyone else.

Herola’s jackpot was primed on Thursday night when the combined service boss Pekka Kemppi applied to Fischer for one more new skis for testing. The race skis were eventually chosen from among six pairs and the choice was made for a new pair.

“The tests had to take into account that the test site was soft and the race track a little harder. The selected skis work on a hard surface. The final decision was made by the athlete, ”Kemppi says.

Herola’s silver skis were made by a quartet led by Kemppi, which also included Ossi Manner, Ville Haahti and Heikki Tonteri.

It could be concluded from the results that Finland and Norway performed excellently with the equipment, but Germany and Austria slightly less.

“In hose skiing, it seemed like no one had superior ski.”

Under Kemppi’s leadership, Finland has been well on the map in the combined ski game.

“We try our best, the modest service boss acknowledged.”

Herola’s performance got the experienced skier excited.

“The guy was quite the boss on the track. This was absolutely amazing! ”