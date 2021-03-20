Saturday, March 20, 2021
Combined Ilkka Herola leaves for the ski section far from the tip

March 20, 2021
Combined The World Cup closing weekend began quietly in Finnish in Klingenthal, Germany.

World Cup silver medalist holding the sixth place in the World Cup Ilkka Herola leaves for Saturday’s ski section as the best Finnish place 26.

Herola’s resignation to the winner of the hill section of the World Cup, Norway Jarl Magnus Riiberiin, is 2.38 minutes.

Leevi Mutru was 33rd in the hill section, Eero Hirvonen 38: s and Wille Karhumaa 48: s. The difference between Mutru and Hirvonen at the top is more than three minutes.

The 10-kilometer cross-country section starts at 3:45 p.m.

