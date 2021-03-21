Combined Ilkka Herola is the best skier of the combined World Cup for the second time in a row

In the final competition of the season, Herola finished eighth and seventh in the overall cup.

World Championship silver medalist Ilkka Herola was the fastest skier in the combined World Cup for the second year in a row.

This was confirmed on Sunday in Klingenthal, Germany, when Herola finished eighth in the final mc race of the season and was again the fastest in the skiing section.

Already, Herola led the so-called ski time cup, for the victory of which, according to Yle, she acknowledged about 2,700 euros in prize money.

Herola has been in great skiing all season and was the fastest on the track in more than half of the races.

In contrast, performance on the hill has been uneven, as in previous years.

World Cup in the overall competition, Herola finished seventh, with the best rankings of the season being two second places and one third place.

For Sunday’s cross-country skiing, Herola started at 16 and finished 42 seconds from the winning Norwegian Jarl Magnus of Riiber. Riiber, the overwhelming number one in the World Cup, won nine races during the cup season.

Norway took second place in the race Espen Björnstad and third was Germany Fabian Riessle. Leevi Mutru was 38th and Wille Karhumaa 42: s.