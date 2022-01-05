Combined Ilkka Herola has a corona infection, leaves Val di Fiemme: “You are feeling well and there are no severe symptoms”

The combined national team reported Herola’s absence on their Twitter account.

Finnish the first name of the combined Ilkka Herola will be left out of the World Cup in Val di Fiemme, Italy, due to a coronavirus infection.

Herona’s corona infection was reported to the combined national team on Wednesday night With a Twitter account.

The infection was detected in a test according to the test protocol required by the International Ski Federation (FIS) before traveling to Italy.

The national team says Herola has moved into home quarantine according to the instructions of the health authorities and is doing well.

“It feels good and there are no severe symptoms. Given the current corona situation, this was a matter of time when the disease hit its own place, ”Herola says.