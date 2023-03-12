Combined | Ilkka Herola finished 14th on the slopes of Holmenkollen: “It didn’t really start on the hill today”

Herola started the skiing section in 26th place.

Ilkka Herola rose again in the skiing part of the combined world cup, and latukiri was enough for 14th place in the world cup on Sunday in Oslo. Herola jumped 112 meters from Holmenkollen Suurmäki and started skiing in 26th place.

Herola was seventh in 10 km skiing. On Saturday, in Oslo, he went from 12th place on the hill to sixth in the final results.

For Norway, who took a convincing victory in front of the home crowd To Jarl Magnus Riiber Herola lost more than two and a half minutes.

“Today, it wasn’t really possible on the hill to fight for good positions. We were too far away. There was a positive mood on the ski slope again”, Herola told the Ski Federation on the website.

Otto Niittykoski was 38.

“Perhaps four of the six gears were available on the ski side today,” Niittykoski said.