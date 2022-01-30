Combined Ilkka Herola explains how it feels to go to the Olympics in a different situation from most of the Finnish team’s athletes: “Quite a big concern is gone”

The hill section did not jump in Seefeld’s third race.

Combined Finnish number one man Ilkka Herola returned from the race break caused by the corona infection to real action in Seedeld, Austria, where three World Cup races took place over the weekend.

Herola won seventh, eightth and sixth in races in difficult wind conditions on the hill.

In Sunday’s race, the hill section could not be jumped at all, but the track was set off with the time differences determined by the reserve race and the Seefeld weekend bonus points.

“Quite nice come back this was the whole thing. Pikkinen was left in a tooth cavity in such a way that I didn’t quite get into the top fight, but a steady run, of course. And it was nice to see the skiing job play the way it should. You can be confident with it, ”Herola told HS after Sunday’s race after being second fastest in skiing.

Herola noted that conditions on the hill were challenging throughout the weekend.

“With the current racing routine and self-confidence, I wasn’t quite able to perform at the top. It was such a little bit, but I wasn’t quite in the yard, so it’s a good situation to move on. ”

On Monday and Tuesday morning, Herola returns and practices lightly in Seefeld. There will be a flight to Helsinki on Tuesday evening, and the journey will continue to the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday.

Herola estimates that missing two mc weekends due to positive corona tests will not significantly affect your chances of succeeding at the Olympics.

“The main thing is that the main races of the season were not endangered, but you can get to them with confidence. At this point, the situation could be similar, whether or not they have competed in the previous two weekends. In that sense, there were no major changes to the Olympic system. ”

Now Herola will be able to travel to the Olympics without the heavy interest in stress that has weighed on almost all other athletes on the Finnish team, as they have had to worry about whether the test results will remain negative.

“It simply came to our notice then. Based on all medical knowledge, there should be a minimal risk of getting the same infection from someone within a month. In that sense, one pretty big concern is gone compared to those who haven’t gotten it yet. This has certainly had its advantages. ”

Herola estimates she is going to the Olympics with similar potential as last winter’s World Championships, where she won silver.

“In value competitions, the condition of the day is always affected, and now we compete high, so there are plenty of variables. The potential has existed throughout the season. ”

“The important thing is not to start hunting with jumping or fetching the moon from the sky. Here, too, it is very close. There have been some jumps in the exercises that are enough for top performance. They come to the race through self-confidence. ”