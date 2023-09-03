Combined | Ilkka Herola cruised to victory in the summer GP

Ilkka Herola was the strongest in the combined summer GP race in Austria.

Finland Ilkka Herola has found top form in the combined summer gp.

A strong weekend in Villach, Austria, ended with a Finnish victory on Sunday, when Herola defeated Austria by Stefan Rettenegger At the end of 10 kilometers of skiing.

Stefan’s brother Thomas finished third and lost by about half a minute.

Herola started roller skiing from good positions, as she was third in the hill section. He reached the same on the HS98 hill also on Saturday, when he was disqualified.

Jesse Pääkkönen (17:s) and Eero Hirvonen (18’s) also reached the top 20.

Only Germany skied faster than the moose Johannes Rydzekwho placed fourth in the final results.

Most of the top names in the sport were there, but the Norwegian king Jarl-Magnus Riiber No.

Herola, 28, won the overall cup of the summer GP in 2021.