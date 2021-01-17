Combined Ilkka Herola can reach the ski section half a minute behind the tip

Herola was 15th in the hill results.

Ilkka Herola stretched a 99-meter jump on the hill section of the combined World Cup on the HS104 hill in Val di Fiemme.

Herola was 15th in the hill results and she goes skiing half a minute behind the tip.

Japan was number one in the hill section Ryota Yamamoto before the French Laurent Muhlethaleria and the top man in the World Cup, Norway Jarl Magnus Riiber. Herola has a difference to Riiber of 27 seconds.

The toughest skiers ahead of Herola, the best skier in the Cup, are Italian Alessandro Pittin (7th, 16 seconds ahead of Herola), Germany Vinzenz Geiger (8th, 14 seconds) and German Fabian Riessle (12: s, 4 seconds).

Herola tinted in Friday’s race by rising from hill to 17th in the final results. At that time, he went skiing a minute and 28 seconds behind the tip.

Perttu Reponen reached 93.5 meters, and he leaves the track at 28, one minute and 6 seconds at the top. Eero Hirvonen jumped 93-meter and was 39th, he has a gap to the top in a minute and a half. Arttu Mäkiaho was 47th at 88.5 meters, with a distance of 1.55 to the top.

“Pretty flat hill section today. We didn’t really have any success. It was a little annoying, there would have been opportunities for better, ”the head coach Petter Kukkonen described the Finnish Mountains’ hill race with an audio recording of the Ski Association.

Kukkonen expects quite interesting from the 10-kilometer ski section starting at 2.15 pm.

“There’s going to be quite a hose. I would guess the main group will be really big, twenty if not more athletes in it. Great to see if there are pullers in it: Geiger, or maybe Pitt wants to try to ski from underfoot? It can also be a case of going slow and waiting for a final solution. An interesting race is coming. ”