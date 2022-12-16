Combined | Ilkka Herola and Eero Hirvonen reached their best of the season

Minja Korhonen was 17th in the women’s race.

Finnish performances in the combined men’s world cup race in Ramsau, Austria, were promising. Ilkka Herola was sixth and Eero Hirvonen 11th, i.e. both recorded their best ranking of the season so far. Herola had taken the 21st and 16th places in his previous two races of the season, Hirvonen’s places in his previous four races were between 12–19.

“All in all, it was a nice return after being sick and after a difficult early season. Jumping has been at a very basic level here, but skiing felt pretty weak. It’s quite understandable after the illness (that overshadowed the beginning of the season),” Herola stated in the interview tape of the Hiihtoliito.

Norway won Jarl Magnus Riiberwho has won four of the six races of the season.

In the women’s race Minja Korhonen was the 17th Like the two previous races of the season, the race was won by Norway Gyda Westvold Hansen.