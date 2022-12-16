Saturday, December 17, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Combined | Ilkka Herola and Eero Hirvonen reached their best of the season

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 16, 2022
in World Europe
0

Minja Korhonen was 17th in the women’s race.

16.12. 18:09

Finnish performances in the combined men’s world cup race in Ramsau, Austria, were promising. Ilkka Herola was sixth and Eero Hirvonen 11th, i.e. both recorded their best ranking of the season so far. Herola had taken the 21st and 16th places in his previous two races of the season, Hirvonen’s places in his previous four races were between 12–19.

“All in all, it was a nice return after being sick and after a difficult early season. Jumping has been at a very basic level here, but skiing felt pretty weak. It’s quite understandable after the illness (that overshadowed the beginning of the season),” Herola stated in the interview tape of the Hiihtoliito.

Norway won Jarl Magnus Riiberwho has won four of the six races of the season.

In the women’s race Minja Korhonen was the 17th Like the two previous races of the season, the race was won by Norway Gyda Westvold Hansen.

See also  Comment | Robert Helenius fights his last matches and behind him there is an emptiness - What is the fate of Finnish boxing?

#Combined #Ilkka #Herola #Eero #Hirvonen #reached #season

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

In Focus - Germany struggles with migrant influx as winter approaches

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result