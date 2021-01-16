Combined Ilkka Herola and Eero Hirvonen fought for the podium in Val di Fiemme

In the final race, Hirvonen defeated the anchors of Germany and Norway.

Ilkka Herola and Eero Hirvonen placed third in the sprint post of the combined World Cup in Val di Fiemme, Italy.

The duo was ninth after the hill section, but rose to the top three with intense skiing.

Hirvonen defeated the anchor of Germany’s second team in the final battle Julian Schmidin and the anchor of the first team in Norway Jörgen Graabakin.

Germany’s number one team won with the lineup Eric Frenzel/Fabian Riessle, and Austria’s number one team Johannes Lamparter/Lukas Greiderer was another. Finland was 50.7 seconds behind the winners.

Finland’s second team Leevi Mutru/Arttu Mäkiaho was 16th on the hill and kept his ranking on the track. In the sprint post, each skier postponed five 1.5-kilometer stretches, bringing the number of kilometers per team to 15.

On the hill section Herola slid the fourth longest slice of the race by 102.5 meters, but Hirvonen was left at 92 meters on the HS104 hill.

The duo set off on the piste 38 seconds behind the second highest team in Japan in the hill section, which froze to 10th in skiing.

Herola and Hirvonen reached the podium for the last time in February 2019, when the duo won in Lahti.

On Friday, Herola took her first podium finish of the season when she was second in a personal competition. On Sunday, the Val di Fiemme will once again have a personal competition.