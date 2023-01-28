Sunday, January 29, 2023
Combined | Herola finished ninth – after the race, the feelings on the ground: “It feels bad”

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 28, 2023
in World Europe
0

Jarl Magnus Riiber was abandoned on the hill section.

Ilkka Hero finished ninth in the Combined Men’s World Cup competition in Seefeld, Austria. Herola lost to Austria, who won the race For Johannes Lamparter 50.8 seconds. Germany’s Vincenzo Geiger was another and German Julian Schmidt third.

Herola was 18th in the hill section and fifth in the cross-country races.

“In terms of performance, it was a very balanced day, but despite that, a rather unique v…t was on. Good performances have never been so completely wasted. I feel pretty bad. It’s difficult to leave that (Sunday’s race), compared to having such a good race done here. But there’s nothing we can do, let’s try to move forward”, Herola explained in the interview tape of the Ski Association.

In the race, the Norwegian who leads the World Cup shook his head Jarl Magnus Riiber rejection on the hill section. There was a hole in his jumpsuit.

31 who started skiing from the hill station Eero Hirvonen was 21st at the finish line. Walteri Karhumaa was the 37th and Otto Niittykoski 46th

