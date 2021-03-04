Combined Herola and Kukkonen are pleased with the combined financial situation: “When success comes, it will remain in your pocket”

The good position of the sport has been made possible by the partners and the Olympic Committee’s top sports unit. The season for Ykköstähti Ilkka Herola will produce a nice pot of euros.

Head coach Petter Kukkonen started in office in 2012. That year, he made his World Cup debut Ilkka Herola, which has been the face of combined skiing for years.

In Finnish, Herola is one of the few individual athletes who has been allowed to work without major financial worries.

“I have been supported since I was 16-17, thanks a lot to the partners. I have had to make high-quality sports hommia “, Herola says.

Kukkonen calculates that the budget of the combined national team has increased 3–3.5 times in nine years. The growth is driven by sponsors and the Olympic Committee’s Center of Excellence in Sports.

“We have been trusted. That’s why it was really great to ‘pay back’ in the form of a medal, ”says Kukkonen.

When It is 11 months before the start of the Beijing Olympics, the starting point of the combined national team seems really favorable. The economy does not gnaw at profitability, the age structure of the group is good and the number one star Herola’s self-confidence is hard.

The Beijing Preliminaries were canceled, so Kukkonen has no idea about the Olympics yet. Based on the maps, the trails are typical of the species.

“The venue is located at 1,700 meters. For Herola, the high air level is perfect because she has a huge endurance machine, ”Kukkonen gets excited.

If all goes according to plan, the background team of the combined national team will remain the same. In any case, Kukkonen’s contract covers the next season.

The head coach would like to grow Janne Ahosen role on the hillside. Kukkonen estimates that even more accurate testing and optimization of the equipment would help the national team athletes. Now only Herola is able to jump to world-class dimensions.

“If the world situation permits, we would like to visit the Beijing venues at the camp next summer.”

Ski Association did not want to announce the exact medal bonuses at the World Cup on Wednesday.

“We have athlete contracts where things are contractually bilateral. Therefore, they are not made public. Overall, there are no athlete-specific differences, ”says the association’s executive director Ismo Hämäläinen posted.

The principle is that bonuses are paid up to 8th place and the medal means a pot of several thousand euros.

The season for Herola will be lucrative, as the man has also done well in the World Cup. In personal competitions, he has risen three times to three chess and seven times to the top six.

In the World Cup, the winner will receive more than 7,000 euros, the second almost 5,500 and the third 3,600 euros.

At the end of January, the distribution of money in the Seefeld triple was slightly different from that formula. Places 4, 3 and 2 brought Herola a total pot of almost 14,000 euros.

“When it comes to success, it will remain in your pocket. There is nothing to complain about, ”Herola says.

In the World Cup, prize money will be awarded to the top 20, which he considers important and fair. The sport is not big, but it does guarantee a few dozen opportunities for professionalism.

“There’s no talking about the Millions of Noises (NHL), of course, but I don’t need those for a happy life,” Herola throws.

Thursday he has the opportunity to pursue fame and a bit of mammon in the big hill race.

It was known in advance that the combination of a normal hill is better suited for a ski-powered Finn than a large hill. The exercises have spoken the same language. Jarl Magnus Riiber, Johannes Lamparter, Akito Watabe and Ryota Yamamoto may run away from the hill too far.

Herola’s advantage over the latter three is the medal of the normal race, which shed the pressure of success.

The combined World Championships on Thursday at 12 (hill) and 16.15 (skiing).