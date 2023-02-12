Combined | Herola and Hirvonen’s World Cup general was “a bit stuck”

Ilkka Herola was eighth and 15th in Eero Hirvonen’s combined World Cup race in Schonach, Germany.

Ilkka Herola was eighth as the best Finn in the combined World Cup race in Schonach, Germany. Herola was in 13th place after the hill section. The race was won by the top man in the world cup, Austria Johannes Lamparter Norway by 1.6 seconds Jens Lurås to Oftebroho. Herola was one minute and 2.7 seconds behind the winner.

Was 23rd after Mäki Eero Hirvonen improved his ranking to 15th on the track. Arttu Mäkiaho was the 32nd and Walteri Karhumaa 36:s.

The race was the last combined before the World Championships in Planica. The men’s first World Cup competition is the normal hill race on February 25.

“Expectations were quite high for this (Schonach weekend), both in terms of the number one poles and others. However, there was a little left in the pipe”, head coach Antti Kuisma described the WC general exercises for STT.

in Schonach Herola, who took the fourth and eighth place, was however reasonably satisfied.

“Overall, a completely intact weekend and I still like the basic level of jumping. Let’s hope that when it lightens up a little for a little while before the World Championships, the skiing fitness would also find its last bed, so it would be there on top of the lollipop. You can move on from here with a very positive attitude,” stated Herola in the bulletin.

Herola is 10th in cup points, at its peak second place behind Otepää from the opening week of January. In addition, Herola has reached the top ten ten times (and now six times in a row). Hirvonen is 16th in the Cup, he has four top 10 places and at best fifth place from Klingenthal from January.

“Herola and Hirvosen have things under control, good races both on the hill and on the track. The World Cup is a good opportunity to improve, but the team must be stronger and more consistent in Planica”, Kuisma thought.

Finland goes to Planica with five athletes, and one alternate remains at home. Kuisma said on Sunday that there is still “a little to think about” regarding the WC team that will perhaps be announced on Monday.