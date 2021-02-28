Combined Finland succeeded in the hill section of the combined team competition: Fifth place and a minute and a half from the top

Austria, which won the hill section, gets to the track 25 seconds ahead of Germany. Places two, three and four start every five seconds apart.

Finland team Perttu Reponen, Eero Hirvonen, Otto Niittykoski, Ilkka Herola succeeded in the hill section of the combined team competition on Sunday morning.

Finland will leave for the afternoon cross-country on the fifth, so the coach Petter Kukkonen With their Twitter account factorial the goal is completely realistic.

Kukkonen wrote that Finland is aiming for five or six places in the team competition.

Herola, the World Championship silver medalist in the personal race who jumped as an anchor in Finland, stretched 101.5 meters, which was the longest Finnish jump on Sunday.

“Isn’t that relaxation precisely found in this success and good feelings. There was no need to squeeze, and the guys stretched for great performances, ”Herola repeated in Yle’s interview.

World Cup medals there is a tough fight on the slopes of Oberstdorf. After the mountain section, Austria, which takes the top spot, starts on the ski section 25 seconds ahead of Germany.

Japan leaves in third place five seconds after Germany and 30 seconds after Austria. Norway, on the other hand, is five seconds behind Japan.

Finland is one minute and a half behind. The distance to the fourth place in Norway is 55 seconds and to the podium is exactly one minute.

France, ranked sixth, is topped by a minute and 54 seconds. Finland leaves for the ski section 24 seconds before France.

In the first Perttu Reponen, who jumped in the jumping group, was satisfied with his 97-meter performance in Yle’s interview.

“We got to dig all the potential out of there again,” he said.

Eero Hirvonen was on the same lines. He told Yle that his 95.5-meter jump was the best of the trip, and the apathy or uncertainty of the initial trip no longer bothered him.

“This feeling has changed a lot since then. The ‘beauty’ medal and the whole team, not just the combined team, but the whole spirit and feeling of the whole hotel has been better. ”

Third Otto Niittykoski’s 89-meter jump was the shortest Finnish jump on Sunday.

“It wasn’t the best. It’s been all along that feels pretty good, but it doesn’t go anywhere, ”he told Yle.

The 4 x 5 km cross-country section of the combined team race starts at 4 p.m.