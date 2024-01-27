Combined | Eero Hirvone's best finish in the World Cup in almost six years

Eero Hirvonen missed the podium by 0.8 seconds.

Finland Eero Hirvonen finished fourth in the combined World Cup competition in Schonach, Germany.

Hirvonen was eighth after the hill section jumped from the normal hill and went up in the ten kilometer ski section to fight for the podium position. In the end, he chose Norway For Jörgen Gråbakwho took the third place barely 0.8 seconds behind the Finn.

Norwegian Jarl Magnus Riiber won, and Austria Stefan Rettenegger was another.

Ilkka Herola kiri as the second best Finnish 11th. Wille Karhumaa was the 25th and Otto Niittykoski 37:s.

Fourth place is the best of the season for Hirvinos. On the opening weekend in Ruka, he was fifth.

The fourth place is also Hirvonen's best finish in the World Cup individual competition since March 2018, when he was on the podium the last time.