Saturday, January 27, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Combined | Eero Hirvone's best finish in the World Cup in almost six years

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 27, 2024
in World Europe
0
Combined | Eero Hirvone's best finish in the World Cup in almost six years

Eero Hirvonen missed the podium by 0.8 seconds.

Finland Eero Hirvonen finished fourth in the combined World Cup competition in Schonach, Germany.

Hirvonen was eighth after the hill section jumped from the normal hill and went up in the ten kilometer ski section to fight for the podium position. In the end, he chose Norway For Jörgen Gråbakwho took the third place barely 0.8 seconds behind the Finn.

Norwegian Jarl Magnus Riiber won, and Austria Stefan Rettenegger was another.

Ilkka Herola kiri as the second best Finnish 11th. Wille Karhumaa was the 25th and Otto Niittykoski 37:s.

Fourth place is the best of the season for Hirvinos. On the opening weekend in Ruka, he was fifth.

The fourth place is also Hirvonen's best finish in the World Cup individual competition since March 2018, when he was on the podium the last time.

#Combined #Eero #Hirvone39s #finish #World #Cup #years

See also  Israel reports killing of another jihad chief - traffic light in "great concern"
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Hamas denies that UN agency personnel collaborate with them after accusation by Israel

Hamas denies that UN agency personnel collaborate with them after accusation by Israel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result