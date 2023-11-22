Wednesday, November 22, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Combined | Eero Hirvonen travels home from Ruka – family reasons in the background

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 22, 2023
in World Europe
0
Combined | Eero Hirvonen travels home from Ruka – family reasons in the background

More information about Eero Hirvonen’s situation will be provided later.

Finland belonging to the top names of the combined Eero Hirvonen due to family reasons, is traveling home from Ruka, where the skiing world cup starts at the weekend. The Ski Federation announced the matter on Wednesday.

According to the release, it is uncertain whether Hirvonen will participate in the opening weekend of the season.

27-year-old Hirvonen flashed in the summer GP held in Oberstdorf in August. He finished second in the suurmäki competition.

Hirvonen has been on the podium six times in the World Cup competition. In his best season, 2017–2018, he accumulated a total of five podium places, including second and third place from the race weekend in Ruka.

Hirvonen’s best performances in prestigious competitions came at the Pyeongchang Olympics, where he was sixth in both individual competitions. Last season, Hirvonen was 16th in the World Cup overall points.

See also  WC skiing | Kerttu Niskanen's medal is threatened by a woman with a wild plan - the Norwegian legend is completely knocked out

#Combined #Eero #Hirvonen #travels #home #Ruka #family #reasons #background

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
“We need to teach respect.” An important gesture for Giulia Cecchettin in all Italian schools yesterday

"We need to teach respect." An important gesture for Giulia Cecchettin in all Italian schools yesterday

Recommended

No Result
View All Result