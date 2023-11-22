Combined | Eero Hirvonen travels home from Ruka – family reasons in the background

More information about Eero Hirvonen’s situation will be provided later.

Finland belonging to the top names of the combined Eero Hirvonen due to family reasons, is traveling home from Ruka, where the skiing world cup starts at the weekend. The Ski Federation announced the matter on Wednesday.

According to the release, it is uncertain whether Hirvonen will participate in the opening weekend of the season.

27-year-old Hirvonen flashed in the summer GP held in Oberstdorf in August. He finished second in the suurmäki competition.

Hirvonen has been on the podium six times in the World Cup competition. In his best season, 2017–2018, he accumulated a total of five podium places, including second and third place from the race weekend in Ruka.

Hirvonen’s best performances in prestigious competitions came at the Pyeongchang Olympics, where he was sixth in both individual competitions. Last season, Hirvonen was 16th in the World Cup overall points.