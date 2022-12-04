Combined | Eero Hirvonen squeezed six places better on the track

The competition was won by Norway’s Jarl Magnus Riiber.

Finland Eero Hirvonen has finished 19th in the combined World Cup competition in Lillehammer, Norway. He jumped 126 meters from the HS140 hill and made it to the ten kilometer ski section in 25th place.

Norwegian Jarl Magnus Riiber won the race by 47.5 seconds over his compatriot Jens Lurås to Oftebroho. Germany’s Vincenzo Geiger was third. Geiger was only 14th after the hill section, but again offered a sample of his skiing condition.

Finland Ilkka Herola stayed off the track again. According to the ski association, he had mild upper respiratory symptoms the night before Saturday and did not ski yesterday as a precaution either. Herola jumped 116 meters.