Combined | Eero Hirvonen seventh in Lillehammer

Eero Hirvonen was less than 20 seconds short of the prize place.

Eero Hirvonen finished seventh in the combined World Cup competition in Lillehammer, Norway.

Hirvonen improved his ranking on the hill section by three places. The Finnish athlete bowed to the one who skied to victory To Jarl Magnus Riiber 54.7 seconds and missed the podium place by 18 seconds. Johannes Lamparter was another and Jörgen Graabak third.

On Saturday, Hirvonen took eighth place in the individual competition.

For other Finns, Sunday’s race was challenging. Ilkka Herola was the 27th, Wille Karhumaa 35’s and Arttu Mäkiaho 39th

Correction 3.12. at 8:30 p.m.: Hirvonen improved his ranking in the skiing section by three notches, not one.