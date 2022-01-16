Combined Eero Hirvonen finished 15th in Germany

Arttu Mäkiaho’s skiing was also among the top 20.

Eero Hirvonen ranked 15th and Arttu Mäkiaho 18th when the combined World Cup points were settled in Klingenthal, Germany. Hirvonen was 20th after the hill section and Mäkiaho was weaker.

The third Finnish competitor Perttu Reponen went to the track from 40th place and improved his positions by sixth place.

The Austrians Johannes Lamparter and Franz-Josef Rehrl went from the top to the track, but four seconds later reached the track to Estonia Kristjan Ilves rose to second.

Lamparter, who strengthened his position at the top of the World Cup, defeated Ilves by 8.4 seconds and Rehrl by 8.7 seconds.