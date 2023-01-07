Combined | A wild jump brought Ilkka Herola to the podium in Otepää

Herola finished second and Eero Hirvonen seventh.

Ferocious jump lifted Ilkka Herolan on Saturday, second in the combined men’s world cup competition in Otepää, Estonia.

Herola, who finished 20th in the combined start skiing, did excellently on the hill part of the evening. He jumped no less than 98.5 meters on the HS97 hill in a good wind gap.

Herola was close to winning the race for a long time on the hill section tinted by the strong wind, but Austria Johannes Lamparter eventually jumped a meter further than the Finn and took the top spot. Austrian Thomas Rettenegger was third.

The podium finish is the first for Herola this season. He achieved his previous podium place in the World Cup in December 2021.

Eero Hirvonen succeeded like Herola on the hill very well and was a perfect seventh in the final results with his 91 meter stretch. In mass skiing, Hirvonen finished slightly ahead of Herola in 15th place.

The men could breathe a sigh of relief on Saturday evening, as the hill part of the women’s combined race had to be canceled just a moment earlier due to a capricious wind. However, the worst gusts of wind in the men’s competition had time to subside.

On Sunday, women and men compete in Otepää in the usual order, first on the hill and then on the ski track.