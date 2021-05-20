I start with the conclusion: if you are called in a few weeks to receive the second dose of the vaccine, do not hesitate and get the one they tell you. It is better to be vaccinated with a second dose of whatever it is than to stick with just the first. You have to be more afraid of the virus than vaccines.

With that said, let’s get started. So far, COVID-19 vaccines have only been combined on rare occasions. For example, if there are no more doses than the first one or it is unknown which one was applied first. They have to be vaccines that are licensed with the same dose for the same population and with the same antigen. The latter is not true in the case of the Oxford / AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria) vaccine, which is based on adenovirus vectors, and the Pfizer / BioNTech (Comirnaty), of messenger RNA, although both induce a response against the same protein S of the virus.

Therefore, it is advisable in this case to do some clinical trials beforehand to see what effect combining both formulations has. It cannot be ruled out that the combination provides a higher level of immunity and is longer lasting.

Com-COV



A clinical trial (Com-COV) started a few months ago in the UK to see what effect combining both vaccines had. Initially, the reason for this work has not been the few cases of thrombosis that have been associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine, but to be prepared for a possible lack of vaccine supply.

The Lancet recently published a preliminary result of this study. The final data is expected for the month of June. 830 volunteers over 50 years of age have participated.

Four different groups have been made according to the combination of the two doses: AstraZeneca + AstraZeneca, AstraZeneca + Pfizer, Pfizer + Pfizer, Pfizer + AstraZeneca. The effect of giving the second dose 28 or 84 days after the first has also been tested.

What has now been published are the reactogenicity results, the mild adverse reactions that occur in the first 24-48 hours after vaccination. According to this publication, cases of low-grade fever, muscle or joint pain and generalized fatigue tripled among those who received a combination of Pfizer and AstraZeneca, compared to those who were vaccinated with the same formula both times. These side effects were not serious, were short-lived, and were relieved with acetaminophen. None required hospitalization.

The test continues to check the effect of the combination on the generation of antibodies (called immunogenicity).

A limitation of this study, which the authors themselves comment, is that it has been carried out in people over 50 years of age and that the most serious side effects usually occur in children under that age. Other studies have also started in which they also combine Moderna and Novavax vaccines.

CombiVacs



It is the Spanish trial, coordinated by the Carlos III Health Institute and presented this week at a press conference. It is a very basic phase II study to check, as in Com-COV, reactogenicity (mild adverse reactions that occur in the first 24-48 hours after vaccination) and immunogenicity (generation of specific antibodies against the virus) .

It involved a total of 663 volunteers who had already received the first dose of AstraZeneca: 442 have been given a second dose of Pfizer and the other 221 have not. The age range has been between 18 and 59 years. The study is scheduled to last twelve months. Now they have presented the preliminary results obtained after two weeks of having inoculated the second dose.

The only thing that this study contributes is that the mild symptoms 24-48 hours after the second dose are expected and that there is an increase in IgG antibodies against the neutralizing protein S of the virus. Both results were expected (there is always an increase in immune response after a second dose of any vaccine). Nothing more can be concluded from this essay.

It is surprising that other control groups were not included. Compare, for example, AstraZeneca + AstraZeneca, AstraZeneca + Pfizer, Pfizer + Pfizer, Pfizer + AstraZeneca, as the Com-COV trial has done, and even with a single dose of both vaccines.

This trial, therefore, does not endorse the second dose of Pfizer in those vaccinated with AstraZeneca.

If you really want to conclude something, every experimental trial must always have its own controls and it is not worth “using” the controls or results of other experiments.

Experts Recommend …



In conclusion, both studies, Com-COV and CombiVacs, have so far only evaluated the mild side effects that appear 24-48 hours after vaccination and the production of neutralizing antibodies. They are not useful in evaluating those possible serious side effects that occur very rarely.

To do this, it would be best to look at the data provided by the United Kingdom, where they have already vaccinated about 6 million people with the second dose of AstraZeneca and have observed 6 cases of serious adverse effects, less than 1 per million vaccinated. Or simply follow the recommendation of the experts, the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the WHO or the report of seventeen scientific societies that continue to recommend giving the second dose of AstraZeneca to those under 60 years of age.

AstraZeneca remains an effective and safe vaccine. The bad management (also of the company itself) and worse communication have generated a problem where there was none. It creates mistrust and doubts with vaccines among citizens when the message should be clear, forceful, unique and transparent. Now, probably, we will donate to other less developed countries the doses that we have left over and we will sell it as something altruistic and humanitarian.

This article has been published in The Conversation