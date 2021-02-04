A bold new experiment has been started in Britain to confront the Covid 19 and the shortage of doses to inoculate. They are mixing the vaccines, in a first test to explore this “combination” of two doses of different brands to fight coronavirus in the kingdom and globally.

It was announced by Jonathan Van Tam, England’s Deputy Medical Director. They are recruiting a group of 800 volunteers over the age of 50 to test the Oxford Astrazeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, in combination, as the first and second doses instead of using just one.

The aim of the experiment is to see if it can provide immunity equal to or greater than that individually guaranteed by each of these vaccines, as scientists now suspect.

Possible benefits

If it is possible to use the doses interchangeably, simplify vaccination of the rest of Britain’s adults. But it will also mean that the shortage of a vaccine does not affect the inoculate because there is another vaccine that can be used as a second dose, although it is not the same as the previous one.

Jonathan Van-Tam said there is also the possibility that mixing will produce a better response. For now the goal was to show that it was no worse.

“Given the challenges of immunizing large numbers of people against Covid-19 and potential global supply limitations, there are definite advantages to having data that could support a more flexible immunization program,” the official said.

A couple waits to receive their coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination center in the city of Basingstoke, Britain, on Thursday. Photo: REUTERS

“It is also possible that, by combining vaccines, the immune response can be improved, giving even higher levels of antibodies, which last longer. Unless this is evaluated in a clinical trial, we simply will not know, “said the scientist.

Great Britain has exceeded 10 million people vaccinated in your campaign. “This is an enormously important clinical trial that will provide us with more vital evidence on the safety of these vaccines when used in different ways,” said Nadhim Zahawi, the minister of vaccines.

“Nothing will be approved for wider use than the current study, or as part of our vaccine implementation program, until the researchers and the regulator are absolutely confident that the approach is safe and effective,” he clarified.

Diplomatic crisis over doses

The test is a response to the crisis between the EU and Great Britain over the contract with the AstraZeneca laboratory and the threat of the president of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, to block vaccine export licenses.

Great Britain is in full swing of the second dose of Pfizer and fears it will be blocked. In Ireland there is a plant of that American laboratory. The EU suspects that AstraZeneca vaccines could be shipped from there to Britain, as they wait for the British-Swedish company to supply the doses to them, under a controversial contract.

The study will involve administering the Pfizer vaccine first or the Oxford vaccine, and then the other as a booster injection. Due to the small number, scientists cannot directly test how good the combinations are, but instead will use blood tests for immune response as an indirect measure. They hope to have results by June, possibly affecting millions of second doses.

In Great Britain, 10 million people have already been vaccinated. Many are already receiving the second dose. Photo: REUTERS

Mary Ramsay of Public Health England said that if vaccines could be used interchangeably, the immunization schedule could be simplified.

“It will be really useful,” he said. “It would allow people to get vaccinated in different settings.” Due to storage requirements, the Pfizer vaccine is much more difficult to distribute. “Maybe they can get a second dose from their GP if they can’t travel to a facility. It makes implementation simpler, “he explained.

Kate Bingham, former head of the Vaccine Task Force, which is funding the trial, said in December that she was looking to mix vaccines.

“Vaccines work in different ways. So they could stimulate separate parts of the immune system and maximize the response,” he explained.

Matthew Snape, from the University of Oxford Vaccines Group, said he would examine the data for signs of improved immunity, but the real advantage would be flexibility.

“The goal is to see if it matches what we already know works. That is the starting point, and if it does, it will be a great help to the deployment, “he explained.

The combination of two different vaccines could speed up the inoculation plan, which is delayed due to lack of doses in many countries. Photo: AFP

New studies

The announcement was made following the publication of new data on both vaccines. On Tuesday, an analysis of the Oxford trial appeared to justify the “delayed dose” strategy, with 12 weeks remaining between doses.

The researchers found that the protection remained strong, with a dose preventing about 75 percent of illness.

Another study known Wednesday looked at the effectiveness of a Pfizer injection. The initial protocol had specified the administration of a booster after 21 days. Britain’s decision to extend that period to offer a dose to more people has drawn criticism.

Data from Israel, which has had one of the largest vaccination programs in the world, showed that after 21 days, the vaccine was 91% effective.

Professor Paul Hunter, the lead investigator, said his team had seen the number of cases increase for eight days after the initial puncture, possibly because “people are less cautious about maintaining protective behaviors as soon as they get the injection.” .

While efficacy was almost nil for two weeks, “after day 14, immunity rose to about 90% on day 21 and then did not improve any further,” he explained.

“All improvement observed was before any second injection. This shows that a single dose of vaccine is highly protective.although it can take up to 21 days to achieve it, “he said.

The British Vaccine Minister, Nadhim Zahawi, informed the deputies this Thursday about the Covid and the vaccination campaign. Nearly nine in 10 over 80 and over 75 have already been vaccinated in the UK, and more than half of people in their 70s.

Now all the nursing homes in England have been visited and residents have been offered a dose, apart from those homes with outbreaks, which make visits too dangerous.

Paris, correspondent

CB