The branch of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments in Umm Al Quwain decided to combine the Maghrib and Isha prayers today, due to the emergency conditions and unstable weather conditions such as rain, wind and hail, as an offering will be collected at the time of Maghrib, in application of the Sunnah of the Prophet, may God bless him and grant him peace, in such cases, and the authority pointed out that it She requests the worshipers to consider offering the Isha prayer immediately after the Maghrib prayer.