It seems that the Set, the combinatory game of genetic inspiration that we saw last week, has aroused the interest of my astute readers, so it is worth going back to it.

It is easy to see that the game must consist of 81 different cards, since they all have 4 characteristics (shape, background, color and number), with 3 different possibilities for each of them (oval, wave or rhombus; solid, striped or without background; red, purple or green; one, two or three figures); therefore, the number of possible combinations will be 3x3x3x3 = 81.

And how many different sets can we form with these 81 cards? It is not difficult to see that for any pair of cards there is one and only one card that forms a set with the two of them, since, for each of the 4 characteristics, their relationship in the first two cards univocally determines how said characteristic must be in the first two cards. the third: if the first two cards are diamonds, the third must also be; if one is red and the other green, the third must be purple… Therefore, the number of sets will be the number of different pairs divided by 3 (since the sets ab+c, ac+b and bc+a are the same , being a, b and c any three cards), that is, 81×80/6 = 1080.

The game begins by placing 12 cards face up on the table, and the first player to see a group of 3 that form a set according to the rules says “set” and takes them away, and 3 more cards are placed on the table. If no player sees the possibility of making a set from the 12 cards, 3 more are put on the table. But it is unlikely that this will happen, and very unlikely that it will continue to happen with 15. Specifically, the probability that among 12 cards there will be no set is 3.23%, and the probability that, after putting 3 more cards on table, there are still no sets among the 15 is 1.14% (as far as I know, there is no simple formula that gives these results, found through ad hoc computer programs).

After which, I submit to the consideration of my astute readers / is other interesting combinatory questions related to this game:

1. What is the probability that 3 randomly drawn cards form a set?

2. How many different sets of 12 cards can you start a game with?

3. How many sets will there be, on average, in a group of 12 cards?

4. What is the maximum number of cards that can be on the table without any set among them? (In this case I am not asking for a rigorous proof, but for a “Fermian” estimate.)

generalized set

The creator of the Set, the geneticist Marsha J. Falco, also marketed a simplified version of the game in which instead of 4 characteristics only 3 are contemplated: shape, color and number of figures, with which the number of cards drops from 81 to 27 (3x3x3). What is, in this case, the probability that 3 cards drawn at random form a set?

But mathematicians like to complicate things (they call it “generalizing”), and have studied the combinatorics of hypothetical games with no features and therefore 3ⁿ cards. Among other things, they have raised the generalization of the fourth question raised above: What is the greatest number of cards that can be put on the table, in a generalized game of no characteristics, without there being any set among them?

