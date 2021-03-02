The remembered salsa orchestra Combinación de La Habana reinvented itself. The magazine On everyone’s lips presented a report on the new undertaking of the musical group this Tuesday, March 2.

The members of the group were happy to be interviewed, and even danced with the reporter. One of the singers commented on why they decided to form this company.

“It is not the same to sing to a camera, as in a virtual show, to have the public there,” said the artist. Due to the pandemic, all events related to art were suspended to avoid contagion of the COVID-19.

Despite the situation, they managed to take off and seek other sources of economic income by distributing the textile products that they designed themselves.

The delivery of the garments is carried out by themselves through a vehicle that runs through the Peruvian capital.

Havana Combination he joins many other artists who have reinvented themselves and formed businesses in fields that they themselves would not have imagined.

María Grazia Gamarra founds chicken farm

A few days ago, it was learned that the actress María Grazia Gamarra founded her chicken farm, in Huarochirí, together with her husband.

“From actress to farmer exactly. I think that circumstances make us all rethink things a bit. I used to tell my husband: ‘I want to do something different,’ “she declared to America news.

Singers, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.