Corona patients who are simultaneously infected with a flu virus are extra vulnerable. Research by the Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC) and the University of Edinburgh indicates that patients admitted to hospital with this combination are often ‘considerably worse’ than patients who only have Covid-19.

The researchers analyzed data from 6,965 patients who were hospitalized with Covid-19 and were also tested for other viruses. Of this group, 8.4 percent were also found to carry another respiratory virus, such as influenza or a cold virus.

On average, patients who had corona and influenza ended up on ‘invasive ventilation’, which usually happens in intensive care. According to the research results, the risk of this is The Lancet have been published, more than 4 percent larger due to ‘co-infection’.

Mortality risk

The mortality risk in the group studied was 2.35 percent higher if someone had both Covid-19 and the flu. A combination of Covid-19 and a so-called adenovirus, another respiratory virus, also leads to a 1.5 percent higher chance of dying on average. “This could have major consequences for the patient, for hospitals and IC capacity during seasons in which SARS-CoV-2 and influenza circulate together, and possibly also for vaccination strategies,” said researcher Maaike Swets. See also The SBU announced the detention of a former militia "who fled for a pension" in Donbass

It could well be that in the future people will be able to contract several viruses, including Covid-19, at the same time more often than in the past two years. Due to all the corona measures in force during the pandemic, other respiratory viruses also circulated less than usual. The researchers emphasize that it is important to test patients for both corona and flu.

Watch our videos about the coronavirus here: