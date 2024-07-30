The “Forum on Combating Human Trafficking Crimes in Light of National Legislation” recommended intensifying vocational training programs for workers in various outlets and entities that deal with potential victims of the crime, educating the most vulnerable groups, and warning against undocumented employment contracts and other false advertisements..

Participants in the forum – which was organised today by the Sharjah Police General Command, represented by the Criminal Investigation Department at the Sharjah Academy for Police Sciences – stressed the importance of dealing with victims from a perspective that takes into account their rights and respects their needs, away from social stigma, and establishing new partnerships with countries of origin (source) or transit countries..

His Excellency Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, stressed that the forum shed light on this dangerous scourge and clarified the efforts of partners at the state level and invested in the knowledge and expertise of those working in combating human trafficking crimes..

For his part, Brigadier Omar Ahmed Bu Al-Zoud, Director of the Criminal Investigation Department at Sharjah Police, said that coinciding with the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, the forum highlighted the seriousness of this international crime that violates human dignity and highlighted the efforts of the UAE, represented by the Ministry of Interior, police leaders and the National Committee..

He pointed out that the state is considered a major party in the global campaign to combat human trafficking crimes and is the first country in the region to enact a comprehensive law, Law No. 51 of 2006, to combat these crimes, prevent them from developing and spreading, and confront them locally, regionally and internationally in cooperation with many countries and governmental and non-governmental organizations..

The forum included a dialogue session attended by Hisham Mohammed Al Hammadi, Head of the Public Prosecution Office in Sharjah General Prosecution and member of the National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking, who spoke about the legislation and legal updates in the field of combating human trafficking crimes..

Major Dr. Hawa Yousef Al Raisi, Director of the Awareness Branch at the Human Rights Department at the Ministry of Interior and a member of the National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking, spoke about the axis of efforts and challenges in combating human trafficking crimes, while Major Rashid Nasser Al Ali, Head of the Child Protection Section at the General Department of Human Rights at Dubai Police, spoke about the experience of the Dubai Police General Command in the field of combating human trafficking crimes and protecting victims..

The session concluded with a discussion on psychological rehabilitation services for victims of human trafficking crimes, presented by Amna Ibrahim Al Mutawa, Director of Psychological Services at the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children..