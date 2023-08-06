The proactive vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul in peace,” of the features of the environmental reality of the Emirates, and its urgent and future needs, constituted the main engine for an integrated work system to combat desertification and increase green spaces, which contributed to the achievement of outstanding achievements during the past decades in containing the effects of the desertification problem. And reduce its harmful environmental repercussions, despite the harsh climatic conditions that the country suffers from, represented by high temperatures, high levels of humidity and low rates of rainfall.

The UAE, which constitutes desert about 80% of its area, pursued a proactive vision and a wise policy to address the problem of desertification and the challenges arising from it, based on preserving the desert environment, its wealth and diversity, and at the same time reducing and addressing the factors leading to land desertification, as the state joined the United Nations Convention In 1998, the United Nations to Combat Desertification was prepared and the National Strategy to Combat Desertification 2030 was prepared, aiming to ensure healthy ecosystems and sustainable land use with the aim of neutralizing the effects of climate change, land degradation and drought.

Desertification is defined, according to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification, as the degradation of lands in arid, semi-arid, dry and semi-humid regions as a result of climatic changes and human activities, which leads to the loss of the land’s ability to produce agricultural production and support life. Dune crawling.

According to the United Nations, desertification affects about a third of the land area on which about one billion people live, and annually causes degradation of 12 million hectares of land, in addition to the displacement of about 135 million people around the world by 2045, as this phenomenon represents a real threat to health. People, biodiversity, climate and food security, which makes the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which will be held from November 30 to December 12 of this year in Dubai Expo City, an ideal platform to enhance international efforts to take action. A process to face the challenge of desertification, reduce land degradation, and mitigate the effects of drought in the affected areas.

The UAE’s efforts to combat desertification are in line with the objectives of the “National Sustainability” campaign, which was recently launched in conjunction with the preparations to host “COP28”. societal.

legislative system

The issue of combating desertification has received great attention in the UAE, as it represents one of the pillars of the UAE’s approach to protecting the environment, preserving its natural resources and ensuring its sustainability. Therefore, the country has approved, during the past decades, an integrated legislative system, and launched many programs and initiatives aimed at strengthening its efforts in combating desertification.

The efforts undertaken by the UAE in this context also included the reclamation of large areas of desert lands, the establishment of artificial forests, flats and green belts by focusing on the use of local plants and plants that are resistant to salinity, as well as reducing the phenomenon of overgrazing, logging and irrational agricultural practices, in addition to paying attention to research Rain seeding, construction of dams, promotion of the use of treated water, and the implementation of many programs to raise awareness of the problem of desertification and ways to contribute to its reduction.

national strategies

And based on its efforts in the process of international action to combat desertification; The UAE joined many agreements in the areas of protecting environmental systems, including the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification in 1998, and in fulfillment of its obligations towards the Convention, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, in cooperation and coordination with its strategic partners, prepared the first national strategy to combat desertification in 2003, and it was updated and developed In the year 2014, the National Strategy for Combating Desertification 2022-2030 is the third update of the strategy to be in line with national and global trends, according to five main directives: firstly, preserving environmental systems and improving the condition of arid and dry lands, and secondly mitigating and adapting to the effects of climate change on ecosystems affected by desertification. Thirdly, promoting awareness, education and capacity-building in relation to the phenomenon of desertification. Fourthly, adopting modern technologies and their applications and promoting the integration of scientific research in the field of combating desertification. Finally, strengthening the role of partnerships and consolidating the principle of cooperation at the national, regional and international levels.

The national strategy to combat desertification is also linked to other relevant national strategies, the most important of which is the Food Security Strategy 2051, which aims to make the UAE a leading global center in the field of food security based on innovation, and the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036 to ensure the sustainability and continuity of access to water during normal and emergency conditions. and environmental policy.

At the global level, the national strategy to combat desertification is linked to Goal 15 of the Sustainable Development Goals for Life on Earth in the 2030 Agenda, which aims to “protect, restore and promote sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems, sustainably manage forests, combat desertification and halt land degradation.” and reverse its trajectory and halt biodiversity loss.

Green spaces

The UAE has succeeded in transforming vast areas of desert lands into green spaces, gardens and farms, as the total number of farms in the UAE, according to the latest statistics of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, has reached 38,000 farms that follow various farming methods and several agricultural production systems, including farms that follow farming methods. Organic and based on an area of ​​​​46 thousand dunums, and other farms that follow the methods of hydroponics (without soil) and are based on an area of ​​​​1000 dunums, and their production of vegetables is estimated at about 156 thousand tons annually, and more than 500 thousand tons of field crops and fodder, and their production of fruits is estimated at about 200 thousand tons.

The efforts of the UAE in terms of combating desertification are numerous, to include the establishment of many natural reserves, which numbered about 49 terrestrial and marine reserves, representing about 15.53% of the total area of ​​​​the country, which is in line with the national efforts to reduce land degradation, preserve the environment and sustain its elements. .

Tree planting initiatives are also being launched continuously, which contributed to increasing the number of palm trees, forest and fruit trees, in addition to what the UAE recently announced, within its national commitments to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate, to plant 100 million mangrove trees by 2030.

modern techniques

Employing modern technologies constitutes a general trend in the UAE with the aim of finding innovative solutions to combat desertification, as modern farming systems of hydroponics and vertical farming have been relied upon, in addition to the distinguished success of rice cultivation experiments in the desert environment of the country using modern irrigation techniques that ensure reduced water consumption rates to less degree possible.

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment also implemented a project to use drones in conducting a comprehensive survey of agricultural areas in the UAE to promote the restoration of degraded areas and the protection and development of existing agricultural areas, while the Ministry employed drone technologies to sow and plant 6,250,000 seeds of local trees. Al-Ghaf and Al-Samar” in 25 selected locations nationwide.

The UAE is one of the first countries in the region to adopt artificial seeding as an innovative means to combat desertification and drought and increase green areas, in addition to its contribution to enhancing water reserves and reducing the repercussions of climate change.