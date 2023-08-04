Home page politics

In the fight against Russia’s minefields and anti-tank barriers, Ukraine wants to rely on combat robots – also to protect the lives of its soldiers.

KIEV – The West took its time with arms deliveries; the question of supplying main battle tanks alone was debated for about a year. In the meantime, Russia was able to set up a bulwark of minefields and anti-tank barriers.

This could now increase the importance of combat robots in the Ukraine war. For example, Ukraine wants to rescue injured soldiers with the help of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) – but the development of robots with weapon systems also plays a role.

Ukraine is now giving combat robots priority, according to Deputy Defense Minister

Shortly after the start of the Russian war of aggression, Ukraine has been successful with unmanned aerial vehicles: 40 percent of Russian losses were due to Ukrainian drone attacks, the Kyiv Post. Now more unmanned vehicles are to be used on the ground.

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Volodymyr Havrylov announced earlier this week that Ukraine is now prioritizing the development of “combat robots” — or unmanned logistics platforms for evacuating injured troops. Since June at the latest, Ukrainian soldiers have encountered heavily fortified Russian positions in the counteroffensive on their way towards Melitopol, Berdyansk and Mariupol.

According to Havrylov, the main concern is the protection of human life, armed UGVs are initially of secondary importance. As a third priority, the Deputy Secretary of Defense named the development of unmanned and immobile ground vehicles for stationary defense.

Experts believe UGVs represent the next frontier in military innovation, as Reuters reported. “It’s this kind of innovation on the battlefield in Ukraine that will lead to new solutions that can ensure long-term combat survival,” said Samuel Bendett of the news agency’s Center for a New American Security of the UGV effort Kievs. Ukraine has repeatedly demonstrated its ingenuity recently, for example with the production of ammunition from the 3D printer.

Ukraine war: Combat robots have this meaning – Russia is also involved

In particular, the evacuation of people is considered a dangerous task – which can be managed automatically with the help of unmanned vehicles without endangering other soldiers. “Modern UGVs can perform a wide variety of roles, from direct fire support to chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense, to intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance,” it said in an analysis from the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in April. In addition, armed UGVs would “help Ukrainian forces fight Russian infantry” while “reducing losses on the Ukrainian side,” the CSIS continued.

Combat robots are already being used on both sides of the front – from the latest high-tech devices to self-made models. Smaller unmanned ground vehicles, which can be equipped with a mine, for example, beat you Reuters-According to the report, some of them only cost 800 US dollars (about 730 euros) and therefore have a decisive cost advantage for Ukraine. In addition to grenade launchers and anti-tank weapons, armed UGVs can also carry machine guns, for example, as shown in a video of the RSVK-M2 Hunter model.

Also fighting on the side of Ukraine is the Kamikaze robot with MON 200 mine equipment, capable of destroying even lightly armored vehicles. Also used are the caterpillar robot Uran-6 for mine clearance or the Gnome Robots of Temerland.

2022 gave the German Ministry of Defense 14 unmanned ground vehicles THeMIS from the Estonian military company Milrem Robotics, seven of which will be used to evacuate the injured. According to the expert Samuel Bendett, Russia uses marker UGVs, among other things, which have already demonstrated high AI and machine learning capabilities and sometimes move in a controlled manner without an operator.