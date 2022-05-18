Morelia, Michoacán.- To combat the criminal cells that have sown horror on the borders of Michoacán and Jalisco, for which the governments of both states today signed a “Security Agreement», after assuming that they have a problem to deal with as a result of the presence of the cartels in their territories.

Enrique Alfaro RamirezGovernor of Jalisco, arrived at the Government Palace in Morelia, to sign the agreement with Alfredo Ramirez BedollaGovernor of Michoacán, where state and federal authorities were present, there he accepted the problem that exists in the 14 municipalities of Jalisco that border Michoacán.

“We assume that there is a problem, we assume that there is a challenge and a challenge ahead, but we also want people to know the nature of this problem and the way we are addressing it because it is also very important to send the message that every day tirelessly in Michoacán in Jalisco we are working to guarantee the safety of its people“said the governor. Alfaro Ramirezduring their participation in the event.

Enrique Alfaro Ramírez, Governor of Jalisco, during the signing of the “Security Agreement” with the Government of Michoacán. / Image: Eiza Flores / DEBATE

Both governors accepted that the problem of organized crime has left a mark of violence, that it is necessary to work in coordination, mainly for the benefit of the people who live in the hardest-hit municipalities, as is the case of Mazamitla in the neighboring state of Jalisco.

“When there are violent, strident events that generate noise, that generate fear, we are going to be vigilant, we are going to be coordinated, in order to restore the conditions of peace on the border between the two states, in recent days in the municipality of Mazamitla when we see a confrontation between groups of criminals it is very easy to think that what is happening there is a problem of public security, when the reality is different, we need to understand that our states, I insist, are much more than that”, emphasized Alfaro Ramírez.

For his part, the governor of Michoacán stressed that since the first day of his government he has been fighting against organized crime without distinguishing which region it comes from or what its interests are, but he said that the fight against them is “beyond the bullets”.

“In Michoacán, each and every one of the groups is fought with determination, with strategies that go beyond the bulletswhich is why criminal groups want to tarnish the work of the security forces”, said the state president of Michoacán.

Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla, Governor of Michoacán, during the signing of the “Security Agreement” with the Government of Jalisco. / Image: Eiza Flores / DEBATE

In addition to this, he wanted to focus on talking about the other points that are part of the agreement, since there are economic, cultural, educational and various kinds of agreements in the document, since they are betting that to achieve peace Not only must violence be combated, but society as a whole must be strengthened.

“Everything is possible in economic matters if we agree, well, therein lies much of the importance of signing this agreement in terms of security, but mainly in economic growth and social development, for well-being, for which we are making great efforts that allow us to reverse the difficult and complex processes in which some regions of the State find themselves“, said Alfredo Ramirez.

The Governor of Michoacán reported during his participation the creation of commercial routes, one maritime between the Port of Lázaro Cárdenas and Puerto Vallarta, and another between Tierra Caliente and Colima, which will necessarily cross Jalisco, hence the importance of the signing of this document.