Drones are the weapons of warfare today. They are also being used in the Ukraine war – and are being targeted for interception.

Kiev – The Ukrainian military is clearly stepping up its hunt for Russian combat drones in the war in Ukraine. Several videos on the Internet are said to show how Ukraine is using Soviet-made Mil Mi-8 multi-purpose helicopters to shoot down Russian long-range kamikaze drones. This cannot be independently verified.

Interceptor in the Ukraine war: Russian kamikaze drones burst into flames in the sky

Video shows kamikaze operation: Ukrainian soldiers fire from helicopter

One video shows a soldier firing a machine gun attached to the nose of the attack helicopter at a drone flying close to the helicopter, causing smoke to begin to form in the cockpit of the attack helicopter before the drone finally explodes and falls to the ground in a column of fire. In another clip, a soldier shoots down a kamikaze drone with a machine gun from the open side door, causing it to crash as well.

In the Ukraine war, Kiev is apparently using Soviet Mil Mi-8 helicopters to torpedo Russian combat drones. © dpa/Sergey Dolzhenko

Weapons delivery for Russia in the Ukraine war: Combat drones come from Iran

The drones that Ukraine is apparently hunting with its combat helicopters come from Iran. They are obviously disposable drones of the Shahed 136 type. The design of these combat drones, which cannot be recalled after launch, is simple and inexpensive. This means that they can be used in large numbers by warring parties.

Iran, which is currently involved in the Middle East conflict, has a rather pro-Russian stance in the Ukraine war. In the summer of 2022, it sold drones of this type to Russia for the first time. However, both Russia and Iran initially denied the deals. According to consistent media reports, from winter 2022, the two states agreed that the combat drones would now also be manufactured on Russian territory. According to this, the Iranian kamikaze drones are capable of overpowering the air defense systems supplied to Ukraine by the West. This probably also explains the “classic” interception of the drones by combat helicopters.

In the current situation of the Ukraine war, however, Ukraine can rely on an ever-growing pool of weapons deliveries for air defense. After F-16 fighter jets, another military package is to come from the USA for the Ukraine war. (pls)