Live firing of the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet (Black Sea Fleet), the guards missile cruiser Moskva, was shown on video. The corresponding video on Thursday, April 29, is published by the TV channel “Zvezda” in its Telegram-channel.

The footage taken by the channel’s correspondent directly from the ship shows the launch of one of the missiles.

Earlier it was reported that “Moskva” will take part in the exercises along with other ships of the Black Sea Fleet and naval aviation against the backdrop of sending the American patrol ship Hamilton to the Black Sea. It was assumed that the Russian cruiser will work out the use of its main missile system and shoot from its artillery and anti-aircraft guns at a sea target.

Before that, also in April, it became known that Russian ships of the Pacific Fleet (Pacific Fleet) conducted joint artillery fire at sea, coastal and air targets in the Sea of ​​Japan. In particular, the maneuvers involved the flagship of the Pacific Fleet, the guards missile cruiser Varyag, the modernized frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov, and the Corvettes Perfect and Loud.