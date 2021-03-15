Combat crews of operational-tactical missile systems (OTRK) “Iskander-M” and modern anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) S-400 of the Southern Military District (YuVO), taking part in preparations for the military parade dedicated to the 76th anniversary of the Victory of the Soviet people in Great Patriotic War, vaccinated against coronavirus. This was announced on March 15 by the head of the press service of the Southern Military District (YuVO) Vadim Astafiev.

In total, more than 100 thousand military personnel of the district received both doses of Sputnik V. Vaccination is carried out on the basis of the branches of the district military clinical hospital of the Southern Military District and the medical units of the formations and military units of the district associations.

It is noted that in 2021, parades dedicated to the anniversary of the Victory in the Southern Military District will be held in Volgograd, Kerch, Novorossiysk, Sevastopol, Rostov-on-Don, Novocherkassk, Stavropol, Vladikavkaz, Simferopol and Kaspiysk.

The first coronavirus vaccine in Russia and the world was registered on August 11. Sputnik V was developed by specialists from the Gamaleya Center.

The second vaccine was the drug “EpiVacCorona” from the scientific center “Vector”. On February 20, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced the registration of the third Russian vaccine against coronavirus, called KoviVac. The drug was developed at the Chumakov Center.