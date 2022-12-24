Located in a fertile valley and surrounded by high hills with eternal clouds around, Comayagua It was the political center of Honduras in the 19th century. In it, the unusual beauty of its fertile colonial architecture still survives today. Due to this heritage, it is considered one of the wonders of the country and thanks to its new airport it has become a promising tourist destination. In December 2021, the Comayagua International Airport, called Palmerola, since the one in Tegucigalpa is in a hollow and has been left for local flights and small planes. This offers new possibilities to this city, and a promising future.

Founded in 1537 by Captain Alonso de CaceresUnder the name of Villa de Santa María de la Nueva Valladolid de Comayagua, the city has been an important political and religious center of Honduras and Central America. In 1557 Felipe II would grant it the title of city. During the Spanish colonial era it was the capital of the administration and provinces of the same name. After the independence of Honduras, it was erected as the state capital from 1825 to 1880, when President Marco Aurelio Soto moved the country’s capital to Tegucigalpa, attracted by the gold mining business.

Here are eight reasons why it is worth going into Comayagua.

colonial past

The colonial past during the New Spain era is evident in several of its old churches, highlighting the impressive Cathedral of Comayagua or the Immaculate Conception (dating from 1634), with a simple and expressive New Spanish Baroque. Added to it are colonial squares, museums… For a brief time it was the seat of the Royal Audience of the Confines, although it was later transferred to Gracias a Dios (Lempira), in another department of present-day Honduras.

Bulletin The best recommendations for travel, every week in your inbox RECEIVE THEM

Comayagua Cathedral, with one of the oldest tower clocks in America. artecreativohn (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The oldest (gear) clock in America

Almost a millennium old, this clock was built around the year 1100 and initially placed in the Alhambra in Granada. It was donated to Comayagua in the 17th century by King Felipe III, and after various vicissitudes, since 1715 it has been in the tower of the cathedral. It is surely the oldest gear clock in America, and possibly in the world, in the absence of reliable data on other similar clocks. Its fascinating history presides over Central Park, from where you can explore other corners of a city with a very rich and pleasant tropical climate, even when it rains.

religious heritage

In Holy Week you have to visit Comayagua. At this time, the traditional colored sawdust rugs cannot be overlooked. The city becomes the capital of religious tourism in Honduras. The streets, laid out symmetrically, in the utopian style of the Renaissance, and the buildings and houses with their wooden eaves, specific to the Mesoamerican region, give that colonial flavor that goes from San Cristóbal de las Casas, in Chiapas (Mexico ), to León or Granada (Nicaragua), or cities like Quetzaltenango (Guatemala). The houses have high ceilings, for ventilation, adobe walls, thick walls…

We begin the route through the Plaza de San Francisco, with its magnificent church of the same name (1560) and the small and charming church of La Merced (1550), one of the oldest churches in the country. The traveler must walk a little further to reach the church of San Sebastián (1580), and others. But the one that stands out the most is the cathedral, already mentioned. The altarpieces were made in Jaén (Andalusia), and have an image of the Immaculate Conception and a crucifix sculpted by Francisco de Ocampo.

Civil architecture

One of the streets of the old town of Comayagua at sunset. Alamy Stock Photo

There are many palaces and ancestral homes with excellent lintels and pillars that enliven any walker’s route. Perhaps the most recognized monument is the Caxa Real (1739), or mint, although without detracting from the Episcopal Palace (former Tridentino College), from 1588, or the Municipal Palace itself (1888), with neoclassical arches, as well as the scattered civil architecture Republican, in keeping with the historical evolution of the city.

Aqueducts, cisterns and fountains

The system of cisterns and fountains in Comayagua dates from the colonial era. In fact, it was the first city in Honduras with an aqueduct system. Today some archaeological samples can be seen around the cathedral. Less than one block away —one street— is the Colonial Museum of Religious Art, which despite the fires offers complete information on the history of the city, taking into account the relevance of religion in Hispanic culture. A few blocks away, the Casa Cabañas Historical and Civic Museum awaits, which provides an illustrated tour of Honduran political history. And also quite close, the recently inaugurated José Santos Guardiola Museum, carries out a retrospective of the greatest milestones of this president, assassinated in 1862 right there, and who among his achievements established freedom of the press, defeated filibusters and tried to regularize relations Church and State. Guardiola agreed to a barter with Great Britain, exchanging Honduran Belize for the island of Roatán. But undoubtedly the Archeological Museum is the most suggestive.

Lenca and Mayan culture

A young woman contemplating the ball game plaza at the Mayan ruins of Copán, the most important in Honduras. Unai Huizi (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In addition, from Comayagua you can pivot to several archaeological zones of extraordinary benefit for the visitor. The city is only 15 kilometers from Yarumela, also called El Chircal, one of several archaeological sites located in Honduras. It is a huge settlement of the Lenca culture (parts of Honduras and El Salvador) during the middle formative period of Mesoamerican history, between 1000 BC and 250 AD.

Los Naranjos or Playa de los Muertos are two other highly recommended enclaves. A little further away is Copán Ruinas, surely the most outstanding point in the south of the Mayan region, which offers an exceptional visit and an interest of the first magnitude.

A plate of pupusas, thick corn or rice dough-based tortillas filled with one or more ingredients. Alamy Stock Photo

delicious gastronomy

You have to visit La Alameda, behind the cathedral, where there are many bars, locals and restaurants with typical and international food. It is the zone of movement. Apart from there, in the Central Park are the rich Pupusas at the Step. Salvadorans and Hondurans dispute the origin of pupusas, thick corn or rice dough-based tortillas filled with one or more ingredients. In addition, you must not miss trying the anafre of beans and cheese and the Honduran golden tacos, which are especially delicious. And any combined or varied plate of roast meats with beans and slices (fried plantain).

They are recommended Suyapa Colonial Dining Roomwith typical food at affordable prices, or the restaurant del Carmen delicias, with buffet and chicharrones. Delights for the palate. Three tracks of accommodation: the Hotel Santa Maria de Comayaguathe countess hotel Y My Old Man’s Inn.

One of the Mayan stelae from the ruins of Copán. Craig Lovell (Getty Images)

three necessary voices

Finally, we must vindicate three Comayagüense poets: Ramón Ortega (1885-1932), with his famous late modernist poem bitter truths; Antonio José Rivas (1924-1995), and Edilberto Cardona Bulnes (1934-1991), undoubtedly the most notable, who needs an urgent recovery, and from whom we extract these verses from a sonnet entitled Valladolid, which logically refers to Comayagua: “Whoever watches to find it, who does not watch / in water or moon, fence, tower or ship. / Valladolid winged on the bird. / No birds. Not even heaven that blows it away. Three necessary voices of contemporary Central American poetry.

Juan Carlos April He is a corresponding member for Spain of the Honduran Academy of Language. His latest publication to date is ‘In search of a pause’ (Pre-Texts, 2018).

Subscribe here to newsletter of The Traveler and find inspiration for your next trips in our accounts Facebook, Twitter and instagram.