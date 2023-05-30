For the second consecutive year, Comau will be involved in the European Flexible Battery Dismantling (Flex-BD) project, which supports the circular economy in the automotive sector and in particular as regards batteries. The robotic system starts an automation process for the disassembly of spent accumulators, with a flexible and standard process, with the Turin-based company which has expanded its scope of application right into the automotive sector.

The European project

In partnership with other realities of the European innovation community EIT Manufacturing, Comau is working to make an important contribution to battery recycling also in view of the production volumes expected in Europe for the next few years: “Comau estimates that, in all likelihood, by 2030 in the European Union there could be more than 1 million discarded batteries available for reuse. For this reason, Comau intends to anticipate what it believes to be a growing market demand, with the development of advanced solutions for the recycling and reuse of electric batteries. At the same time, this project will allow companies to reduce waste and optimize the reuse of the raw materials contained in the battery packs.”

Circular economy for electric batteries

Flex-BD brings a significant improvement to manual disassembly processes that often involve repetitive and arduous tasks, as well as contact with potentially harmful substances. Furthermore, the recovery of battery modules and their components is made more efficient and sustainable, with a positive impact on the health and safety of operators. On the other hand, in the remanufacturing process, fully automatic handling of low-charge batteries minimizes operational risks, both for insiders and for disassembly equipment. Unlike the material recovery and recycling process, in which the battery is completely discharged and destroyed, regeneration is in fact carried out by maintaining a low, but active battery charge.

How the Comau system works

The operation of the Flex-BD system is as intuitive as it is innovative. The battery packs are introduced individually into the special cell where a high-load Comau NJ industrial robot automatically carries out the procedure and changes its tools according to the required application. In a typical recycling operation, for example, the robot unscrews the battery cover, changes its grippers to remove the cover, re-engages the screwdriver to unscrew the modules, and then, using the gripper again, moves the pieces to an area of dedicated storage. Flex-BD has been designed to work with a highly flexible programming approach based on low code usage, state-of-the-art ambient sensing technologies and robot responsiveness, while the entire disassembly cycle is defined via CAD. The use of low-code programming (Low Code) it also allows operators to redefine the cycle quickly and easily, without the need to reprogram the robot.

