Miriam Visintin had recently married, she had many plans, but life was cruel. For 31 long years, her husband stood by her

A story that broke the heart of the whole of Italy. Miriam Visintin she died forever after 31 years in a coma, with her husband Angelo Farina by her side, who never abandoned her.

Miriam’s life was beautiful, she had sworn eternal love with her husband and they were ready to build a future together. After a year and a half of marriage, a accident it changed their lives forever.

On 24 December 1991, while on her way to work in her Panda, Miriam Visintin was involved in a serious road accident. She has lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a pillar. She got stuck between the sheets and was released, after a long intervention, by the Fire Brigade. Unfortunately, the consequences reported immediately appeared drastic. She serious head injuries and a coma that lasted for 31 long years.

Miriam was hospitalized first in the residence for the elderly La Madonnina and then at the Casa Sturm institute. Her husband doesn’t have it never abandoned, for 31 years he went to the hospital, even several times a day. Only during the Pandemic was he forced to stay away from her, but her love was always there with her.

Two months ago, she was taken to theSan Bassiano hospital following a pleural effusion. She unfortunately she has been hit by two cardiac arrests and the second she has stopped his heart forever.

The words of Miriam Visintin’s husband

Miriam flew to the sky, free from all pain. The husband is upset, but if he is now he is at peace. Here are his words:

I’m happy for her, she’s finally up there in peace and in Heaven. I think she has suffered a lot in these years. We had only been married a year and a half when tragedy struck. We were young and had so many projects. She was very fond of children. Fate has been cruel to her, too cruel. He didn’t deserve all of this. I keep saying it and I will continue to say it in the future as well.

The man then thanked his bride’s mother, his sisters and his brother-in-law, who have helped him over the years. Even the mayor Aldo Maroso commented on Miriam’s disappearance, praising the man’s gestures, which lasted for 31 years. A love of the real ones, capable of overcoming everything.