Commander, the story of Salvatore Todaro and the rescue of sunk enemies during the Second World War. In the clip, the scene of the fight between the Cappellini submarine and the Belgian merchant ship that was sunk in 1940 in the waters of the Atlantic. The film Comandante by Edoardo De Angelis, from a screenplay written with Sandro Veronesi and starring Pierfrancesco Favino, tells the story of Todaro, who in contravention of military provisions saved the survivors of the sunken merchant ship – he was carrying parts of British military aircraft – towing them on a raft and then taking them on board for four days. Sailing on the surface, putting the crew at risk, he managed to land them in the Azores. When the German admiral asked him why he had done it he replied “We are Italians”. Cost 14 and a half million euros. The film, which received support and advice from the Navy, is produced by Indigo Film, with Rai Cinema, O’Groove, Tramp LDT, VGroove and Wise. It will be distributed by 01 in the second half of 2023.



01:03