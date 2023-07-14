Ernesto “N”, alias El Winnie, also known as Comandante Santana, a member of the Michoacan Familywas admitted this Thursday night to the Santiaguito prison, located in Almoya de Juárez in the State of Mexico, after being arrested this Wednesday for his probable relationship with the findings of human remains and intimidating messages left last week in the municipalities from Toluca and San Mateo Atenco.

Also admitted were Miguel Ángel “N”, alias El Camarón, 32, Karen “N”, 18, and Adriana “N”, 37, alias La Güera, all apparently working under the orders of the head of plaza of the Michoacan Family in the Valley of Toluca identified as Commander Pecha.

The detainees were transferred in armored units with a strong security device in charge of elements of the Mexican Prosecutor’s Office, State Police, National Guard and the Mexican Army.

His legal situation will be determined in this prison, since the crime charged against him has not been specified, but it could be associated with intentional homicide due to the remains that were abandoned on July 5 in the Toluca Valley.

For the transfer of the criminals, a strong operation was deployed in which the National Guard, the Ministry of National Defense (SEDENA), the Secretary of Security of the State of Mexico and the General Attorney of Justice of Mexiquense.

The four insured, two women and two men, were arrested on July 11 in the Mexican capital, in a hotel in the Cerrillo Vista Hermosa community on Aeropuerto boulevard.

In the place they found four AR-15 type .223 caliber weapons, three 9 mm caliber pistols, as well as magazines with 30 useful cartridges for the caliber. 223 and a kilo of marijuana divided into two plastic bags.

