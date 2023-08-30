From the Palazzo del Cinema you can see the sea. Several boats glide patiently along the coast in front of the Venice Lido. The cloudy horizon and the gray sky complete a postcard that is as twilight as it is placid. Nothing to do, then, with the troubled waters that the film festival has drawn for its inauguration. Because Commander, by Edoardo de Angelis, tells the true story of a submarine and its leader, Salvatore Todaro, between guns, humanitarian aid and heroism in the middle of World War II. Because the film sends a message to the Italian government, chaired by the extreme right of Giorgia Meloni: whoever does not save the shipwrecked “will be cursed.” And because the feature film itself has come to rescue the contest: the film announced for the opening, Challengers, by Luca Guadagnino, gave up sailing to the Mostra due to the actors’ and scriptwriters’ strike in Hollywood. Between such disturbing waves, Commander emerged as a certainty. Although, after the screening this Wednesday, doubts remained above all.

Impossible, yes, to discuss Todaro’s feat that the film recounts. So much so that, for decades, the men who owed him their lives visited his city, Livorno, every year to pay tribute to him. Actually, first, the captain sank them: normal, on the other hand, in that context. October 1940. The submarine Cappellini sails by night near Gibraltar, until the merchant Kabalo start shooting at him. Why is a Belgian ship attacking them? Aren’t they supposed to have embraced neutrality? Little room for dilemmas, the commander acts. He responds to fire. And he wins. The ordinary administration. If it weren’t for the fact that he adds an unprecedented decision: he takes the 26 survivors on board and sails for three days, risking his own safety and that of his crew, to bring them to a safe port. “The sailor who wins is never as great as the one who bows down to the sailor who is defeated,” he says in the film.

Pierfrancesco Favino, in a still from ‘Comandante’.

“In the sea everyone is only an arm’s length away from God. The one who saves you”, affirms another phrase that opens the footage. Then, for two hours, Commander unfolds its virtues and its defects. The account of the events seems correct, even with a drop of emotion and spectacle. And his protagonist, Pierfrancesco Favino, once again shows why he has become the Antonio de la Torre of Italy, the actor that everyone wants in their films —does a double in the contest with Adageby Stefano Sollima—. “I try to make movies much more than series, and I believe that Italian cinema can be international. It is the country to which I belong and in which I want to work. If I can help our industry, I’m happy to do it,” the interpreter said Wednesday before the press and Todaro’s daughter and granddaughter, present in the room.

It’s quite possible that the film will garner a prominent dock at the box office. It is even laudable, in the face of an Executive that advocates ignoring or returning migrants on the high seas, to infect the largest possible public with such a humanitarian message. And even patriotic, in a very different sense from that understood by the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, invited tonight to the gala screening. “Because we are Italian,” Todaro answers the Belgian officer who asks him why he rescued him. “I am moved by strength understood as the ability to help others,” added De Angelis. And he asked that no one violate the eternal law of help between waves. Ethically, nothing to say. But you come to the Lido for the cinema.

To the festival, in fact, they called it the International Cinematographic Art Show. And he has been at it for 90 years and 80 editions. So it cannot be enough, in the oldest event in the sector, the linear narration of an event. And less to inaugurate it. The ambition that filled the budget of Commander —15 million euros, with reconstruction of the submarine included— was missing when filming it. Perhaps the most damaging torpedo for the film comes from the previous bar. In the last decade, the festival started with films like Gravity, of Alfonso Cuarón; Birdman, by Alejandro González Iñárritu, or La La Landby Damien Chazelle. Unforgettable, different works that marked the season and, of course, the Oscars. Perhaps that role was reserved for Challengers.

Precisely Chazelle presides over the jury of the contest this year. And, in a press conference, she promised to “open an open mind” and “put aside everything that is not on the screen.” The T-shirt she was wearing, in support of the Hollywood scriptwriters’ and actors’ strike, recalled that the stars of films from major studios and platforms will not come to the Lido this year: promotion is also work and, therefore, is prohibited. So the red carpet will lose fans and glamour. Perhaps, in return, filmmakers like David Fincher, Sofia Coppola, Michael Mann, Pablo Larraín or Ava DuVernay, among others from the contest, will gain prominence. “Each piece of art has value and is not a piece of content, the favorite word in Hollywood at the moment. And it has to be sustainable for the people who make it,” added Chazelle.

His 38 years are unusual for the position he has been entrusted with. And, at the same time, it symbolizes a certain generational change in the festival: the artistic director, Alberto Barbera, stressed that young people already make up “the majority of the public”, just as the average age of the filmmakers in the competition and of the juries has fallen . Which does not prevent the very veteran Liliana Cavani from picking up the Golden Lion of Honor today, just before releasing her last fatigue, The order of time. The creator was asked about the best and worst of her 90 years. “See the opening of some concentration camps. When someone talks about denialism, I would tie them to an armchair and force them to watch, ”she replied. And the positive side? “Today here is very beautiful.” There follows Cavani, provoking laughter and applause. It doesn’t always take the epic of a high seas rescue: this is a feat too.

