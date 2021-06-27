“Circular Vice” Y “Valentina goes” They are the last two titles released by the Peruvian singer-songwriter Comandante Castro, and which, he explains, are a criticism of a digitally hyperconnected world with constant exposure to fake news, social networks and cyberbullying.

The letter of “Circular vice”, a funk lo-fi, develops the story of a guy addicted to social networks.

“He talks about how sometimes, without realizing it, or perfectly conscious, we fall into some vicious circles such as going into debt in nonsense and working to pay those debts or living more aware of life through social networks than of life itself “Comandante Castro commented on Instagram.

Regarding the second topic, “Valentina goes”, an indie ballad designed to complement “Vicio circular”. He centers his story on a woman, a girl who is unfairly labeled as weird or antisocial for having a more leisurely or melancholic personality.

“Valentina is like many people who are excluded or criticized at a time when it seems almost an obligation to show happiness on social networks,” said the singer.

Both songs have been co-produced by Arigatoo and mastered in Colombia by Daniel Marin Jaramillo. They were released on YouTube and other digital platforms last Thursday 24.

Singers, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.