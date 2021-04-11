Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman said that his team has not lost a chance to win the “La Liga” title, as there are still eight matches in the tournament, and all of them are competing in “Barca” as if they were cup matches.

In his statements to Radio and Television “Monte Carlo Sport”, Coman denounced the arbitration performance during the match, and said: His players were very frustrated because of some unjust arbitration decisions, and in particular the failure to take a correct penalty kick for his team, when Mendy attracted the Real defender, Brightwit striker. Barca »from his hand inside the penalty area, and he asked in astonishment: What is the” VAR “doing in Spain ?!.

Coman strongly objected to the defensive tactics with which he played the “Merengue”, and said: How easy it is for you to defend with all this number of players in the back, instead of keeping up with us in attack and risk, but in any case we were wrong when we left spaces for the counterattacks of the Real Madrid players, and we did not defend Well in the first half, and the last pass was bad, but we succeeded in moving some players between the lines (Messi and Pedri), and despite that, we did not create dangerous opportunities.

After Koman criticized Real’s defensive tactics, and its reliance on counter-attacks, he returned to say: They defended well and benefited from the speed of their players in counter-attacks, and seemed to contradict himself, according to the Monte Carlo Sport Radio and Television Network.

In response to a question about his team’s chances of winning the “La Liga” title, despite the loss in the “30th round” of the Spanish League, Koman said: We have proven in all our previous matches that we are at the level of competition. Yes, we lost a match against a competitor who is fighting in turn, to win the « La Liga », and the tournament is still on the field, and there are 8 games, each of which will be of a high degree of importance, and we will fight to the end.