Berlin (dpa)

Dutch coach Ronald Koeman, Barcelona coach, has expressed confidence that his team is still able to win the Spanish League title, although he no longer has any margin for error in the remaining stages of the competition. Barcelona missed a golden opportunity to jump to the top of the Spanish League for the first time this season, when it lost 1/2 to its home side, Granada, on Thursday.

The team occupies third place in the competition table before the last five stages of the season, and before its upcoming match against Valencia in the first of these five remaining matches in the competition. Despite this, Koeman asserts that winning the team’s remaining five matches in the competition will be enough to crown the title, especially as the team’s match against Atlético Madrid, the leader of the competition’s table, is at Camp Nou, the stronghold of Barcelona.

Coman confirms that winning these five matches will be enough for his team to top the competition table and win the title at the expense of Atlético and its second-placed neighbor, Real Madrid. “Really, we were very disappointed because it was a very nice opportunity to reach the top, but there is no longer time to be sad because we are fighting with the first three teams,” Coman told the media on Saturday. “In all games, we have more possession of the ball and create chances,” he said.

In fact, we need to improve our situation on the defensive level. He pointed out: We are waiting for a difficult match against Valencia, where we will have a big possession of the ball, we have to show better on the defensive level … It is a great opportunity that we missed. But I am convinced that we will win the title if we win the last five games of the season. Seville is still in the competition for the title this season, where it ranks fourth with 70 points from 33 games, compared to 76 for Atletico Madrid at the top after 34 points.

But Granada’s victory over Barcelona is an example of the lack of constants in this high-level competition, and Koeman said: It is a strong tournament and great teams compete in it. There are four teams wrestling for the championship title. Coman is watching his team’s game tomorrow from the stands after he was sent off in the Granada match, but the penalty, which has been reduced, will allow him to return to the coach’s seat during the difficult match against Atletico Madrid on May 8th.