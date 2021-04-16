Madrid (AFP)

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman said that he believes it is “strange” that his future with the club is linked to the outcome of the Spanish Cup final tomorrow (Saturday) against Athletic Bilbao.

Although Koeman took over his duties only last year, his fate remains unclear, especially with a discouraging first season and the arrival of the new old president at the helm of the club, Joan Laporta.

The Dutchman said, “It is strange that I need to answer similar questions, because we played 19 games without losing, losing one game, and I need to talk about my future?”

He added, “Maybe I have to accept that. I have another year on my contract. I know that is a lot of pressure, and I can deal with that, but sometimes it is a bit strange.”

When asked if he would like public support from Laporta, Koeman said, “I don’t need it every time the press says something. He has shown me his confidence. I know where I am, despite the financial problems, in Barcelona you have to win things.”

Barcelona lost to Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup final in January, but beat them at home and away in the league. The victory in Seville on Saturday will be Barcelona’s 31st trophy title, while Bilbao will raise its tally to 24, two weeks after losing last year’s postponed final to Real Sociedad.

“It will be important for the club to win a major title, especially given the club’s status,” said Coman, who indicated Gerard Pique was ready to play after recovering from a knee injury.

Barcelona is still competing in La Liga as well, and is third, two points behind leaders Atlético Madrid, with eight matches remaining for the current season. And German goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen said, “It is a final match completely separate from the league, but you feel satisfied if you win, and bad if you lose, so our goal is to win tomorrow, and get a boost for everything else we have to face.”