Barcelona’s transfer window has been more than a disappointment. Although the Catalans closed the deal for Dani Olmo, the reality is that the Blaugrana club did not achieve the desired goals, one of them, by far the greatest priority, being the arrival of Nico Williams. Now, with the Spanish winger almost 100% ruled out, Hansi Flick’s men are looking for alternatives for the left flank of their attack, with Coman being one of the names on the table, although the player has another destination in mind.
Bayern Munich were open to loaning the player to Barcelona without expecting anything in return from the Spanish club. Hansi Flick, who knows the winger perfectly, had given the green light to his arrival, however, the move has become complicated along the way, as Coman would have a marked preference to return to the ranks of PSG, the club that trained him since his youth days and in which he understands he would have a stellar role within the squad, this after Mbappé’s departure.
Coman will have to speed up his decision-making process. Staying in Munich means starting in the squad as a substitute. Going to Barcelona means he has many options to play, but the club is not offering him a long-term contract. It is simply imitating the move made by Joao Felix last year, while PSG would pay for his purchase, but only if the club from the French capital fails to sign other names.
