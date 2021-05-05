Barcelona (Reuters)

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman will miss the bench during a crucial match against Spanish Premier League leaders Atlético Madrid on Saturday, after the Spanish federation on Wednesday rejected the club’s appeal against the penalty.

Koeman was sent off during Barcelona’s 2-1 loss to Granada on April 29, after he told the fourth referee, “What a personality” after warning him about his behavior during the match. Coman was automatically suspended by one match, before the Spanish Federation’s Competitions Committee decided to double the penalty.

The competition committee said in a statement that Koeman had been punished for violating Article 117 of the Discipline Regulation, which prohibits “underestimating or belittling referees, officials or sporting authorities. Koman missed the 3-2 win over Valencia on Sunday, leaving Barcelona two points away.” From Atletico, he will also miss the clash against the leaders at Camp Nou.

His assistant, Alfred Schroeder, is to take charge again. Barcelona are third in the league with 74 points four rounds to the end, and they will top the competition if they beat Atletico. Real Madrid have 74 points in second place, they are better than Barcelona in the direct confrontation, and Sevilla will host fourth place on Sunday.