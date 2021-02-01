Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman was keen to defend the star of the Argentine first team, Lionel Messi, on the sidelines of the team’s victory over Athletic Bilbao 2-1 in the “21st round” of the La Liga, in response to the leaks published by the newspaper “El Mundo Deportivo, Spain, regarding the terms and details of the “Flea” contract with the “Catalan” club. In his statements to reporters, Koeman said that leaks like this could affect the people involved, but I was sure that this would not affect him, and he would play a big match, and this is what really happened, he is the best player in the world, and he gave a lot and a lot to his club.

Coman accused the person who leaked Messi’s contract details of bad faith, as he wanted to harm the superstar.

He added: Messi has proven over the years the extent of his importance, and his great influence on the results of the team, and his contribution to all his tournaments during the last 15 years. He said: I do not understand how they say that Messi caused the destruction of the club, and he did not fail one day in providing all his efforts, in order to make this club in the best image and condition, and we must always remember that.

Coman accused the one who leaked these details that, if he was from the club, he deserves to be kicked out of its walls, and must be pronounced, because he harmed the club, not just Messi.