Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

In an interview with a number of journalists in “Catalonia”, the Dutch coach, Ronald Koeman, Barcelona, ​​spoke about his expectations regarding his future with “Barca”, and said: The sure thing is that I am convinced that I will be “Coach” Barcelona next season, and I even expect the possibility Completing my contract in full “two years” until its end in “summer 2022”.

Coman’s start with the “Catalan” was full of many doubts and many changes, both on and off the stadium.

He added: The new club president showed his support and support for me, and his confidence in me from the first day, and until proven otherwise, I will continue to do my job to the fullest, and in principle I consider myself the coach of the team next season, and do not forget that I have an official contract, even if it does not exist, We would have talked about my future with Barca.

And because Koeman succeeded in his first season as coach of Barcelona to win the King’s Cup, and because the Spanish league title “La Liga” is still within reach, he told reporters, saying: In light of the strong competition between the three clubs, “he means Atletico Madrid, Real and Barcelona,” I think the most important thing is It’s about winning all the games, for us and for others.

He added: My personal belief is that there is no competitor for the title stronger than the others. All it is is that if you do not win, you will lose your chance to win the “La Liga”, and that is why every match will be difficult during the next rounds.