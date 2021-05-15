Berlin (dpa)

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman defended the performance of his team this season, noting that the “Catalan” club did not give up in the struggle for the Spanish League title.

Barcelona tied 3-3 with its host Levante last Tuesday and before two rounds of the end of the season, trailed by four points behind leaders Atletico Madrid, knowing that he will meet Celta Vigo tomorrow «Sunday».

Coman said: We did not give up, we made an exciting comeback that cost us a lot of effort, Atlético and Real Madrid also lost points, it is the fact that we squandered a great opportunity by losing at home to Granada with two goals to one goal at the end of last month, but we are talking about one match.

He added: It is important to believe and continue, try to win and have hope, our chance of crowning is slim, but there is still a chance and we have to win our matches.

He continued: In the last two weeks I felt badly treated, we won the cup title, we managed to compensate for being late by 12 points. He concluded by saying: Looking at the press in recent days, it hinted that we have done a very bad job, and I do not agree with this.