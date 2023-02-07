Coma_Cose reveal at the Sanremo 2023 Festival that they have just come out of a complicated period and the reasons for the momentary departure

Announced at the 2023 Sanremo Festival by Chiara Ferragni and Gianni Morandi, i Coma_Things they confessed to having had a difficult year. Now, however, everything is resolved and they are more than ever ready to make the strings of their audience vibrate, recounting the difficult period they went through in The Farewellthe piece brought to the competition.

Coma_Cose: the momentary break and the reconciliation

The words don’t sound new, especially to those who follow with interest the events on and off stage of Coma_Cose. In their own pieces they invariably try to tell their story with heart in hand. And then on the official social channels they had already talked about the moment not experienced.

In a post dating back to January 16, they explained that they had difficulty carrying on their story. They were on the verge of parting ways, however they are committed to heal the fracturetrying to understand each other. Not an easy process, which required time and effort, which however gave results. Because often the strength of feelings breaks down any barrier and allows you to move on.

With the usual sincerity that distinguishes them, the Coma_Cose brought the piece to the stage of the Ariston theater The Farewell. The hope is to convey trust and hope to anyone who is going through a similar phase. Sometimes, it’s worth it fight, try to go beyond passing difficulties. The engagement of Frances Mesiano And Fausto Zanardelli has been going on since 2017, between ups and downs.

They both worked in a handbag shop at Milan and just then the spark struck. Following his Sanremo debut in 2021 with Flames in the eyesthey allowed themselves a break to find themselves.

In the end, the Coma_Cose understood that they couldn’t do without each other. The return to the city of flowers for the seventy-third edition of the Sanremo Festival seals the reconciliation.