Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is undergoing treatment in Germany after being poisoned by Novichok, has publicly confessed his love to his wife, who is always with him.

Navalny writes in his blog on “Echo of Moscow” that everything happened to him “according to the canons of classic films about love and coma” – he was in a coma, and his wife came, told something, turned on the music. But he doesn’t really remember anything.

The first sensation, which can hardly be called a “memory”, was an important moment that was forever imprinted in his head – this is the expectation for She to come.

The politician has just been brought out of a coma, he still does not understand anything, it is not clear to him who he expects and what this woman looks like. He still cannot clearly see what is happening around him, but the feeling of waiting for Her is present.

“She comes and becomes the head of the ward. She adjusts my pillow very comfortably. She doesn’t have a quiet, sympathetic tone. She talks cheerfully and laughs. She tells me something. When she is around, idiotic hallucinations recede. It’s very good with her. Then she leaves, I feel sad, and I start waiting for her again “– this is how the politician described his feelings.

According to him, every visit of his wife literally became healing.

“Now I know for sure just from my own experience: love heals and brings back to life. Julia, you saved me, and let it be included in the textbooks on neurobiology “– added Navalny.

